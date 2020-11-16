  • November 16, 2020

Man charged with physically, sexually assaulting woman

Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 5:24 pm

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman.

Kolby Ray Tavarez was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault (family violence), a first-degree felony. He was also charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

On Nov. 13, a victim reported to the Odessa Police Department that she was sexually and physically assaulted by a known person, an OPD probable cause affidavit stated. The victim identified the actor as Tavarez.

The victim reportedly told the police around 7 p.m. Nov. 12 she went to Tavarez’s apartment in an attempt to rekindle their relationship. The woman stated once inside the apartment an argument started and Tavarez assaulted her.

The victim stated she tried to leave the apartment but Tavarez refused to let her leave and he continued to assault her by striking her on or about her body with his fists, the affidavit stated. The woman stated Tavarez forced her into his car and he drove around while continuing to assault her.

The woman reportedly continued to tell police that Tavarez took her back to his apartment and the assault continued into the early morning hours of the following and he still refused to let her leave.

The victim also stated during the physical assault that Tavarez also sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated. The woman also stated during the sexual assault that Tavarez stabbed her on her lower leg area with a pair of kitchen scissors and he also assaulted her by striking her with a baseball bat.

The victim reportedly told police that she was able to escape the apartment after Tavarez fell asleep. The woman stated she was able to contact her mother who transported her to the hospital. The woman had two blackened eyes, a stab wound to her lower leg and other bruises.

Tavarez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, jail records show. He had three bonds totaling $155,000 and posted bail on Sunday.

