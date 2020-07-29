Man charged with murder

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in south Odessa.

Marcus Dwain McDavid was charged with murder, first-degree felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree felony, and assault with previous conviction (family violence), third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Madera Drive, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed McDavid choked his 43-year-old wife before striking her in the face and neck area with a combination of open-hand and closed-fist strikes. McDavid grabbed a handgun and threatened to shoot his entire family. McDavid then fled the scene before police arrived.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. as police responded to a gunshot victim in the 900 block of Snyder Street, the press release stated. Officers made contact with a 32-year-old Odessan Jonathan Smith, who had a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Investigation reportedly showed McDavid shot the 32-year-old man in the head. Officers located McDavid in a backyard located in the 900 block of Snyder Street.

McDavid was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $280,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.