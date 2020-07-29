  • July 29, 2020

Man charged with murder - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with murder

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 12:40 pm

Man charged with murder oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in south Odessa.

Marcus Dwain McDavid was charged with murder, first-degree felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree felony, and assault with previous conviction (family violence), third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Madera Drive, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed McDavid choked his 43-year-old wife before striking her in the face and neck area with a combination of open-hand and closed-fist strikes. McDavid grabbed a handgun and threatened to shoot his entire family. McDavid then fled the scene before police arrived.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. as police responded to a gunshot victim in the 900 block of Snyder Street, the press release stated. Officers made contact with a 32-year-old Odessan Jonathan Smith, who had a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Investigation reportedly showed McDavid shot the 32-year-old man in the head. Officers located McDavid in a backyard located in the 900 block of Snyder Street.

McDavid was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $280,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 12:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 72°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]