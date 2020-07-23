  • July 23, 2020

Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-common law spouse

Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-common law spouse

Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:46 pm

Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-common law spouse oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed a 24-year-old man abducted his ex-common law spouse from her job in Andrews, transported her to Odessa and sexually assaulted her.

Toddrick Lamar Lopez was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, out of Andrews County.

On Monday, ECSO was dispatched to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a sexual assault, the affidavit stated. Deputies were advised by the Andrews Police Department that a kidnapping took place out of Andrews where the victim was transported to Ector County where she was sexually assaulted in the 9900 block of Candace Avenue.

The victim reportedly told deputies that she was abducted from her place of employment in Andrews by Lopez. She stated she was driven to Odessa against her will and was assaulted in the 9900 block of Candace Avenue.

The victim stated while in the vehicle Lopez repeatedly punched her in the face and body, which caused her nose to swell and bleed, the affidavit detailed. Lopez also pulled her hair.

Once they arrived at the residence in the 9900 block of Candace Avenue, Lopez reportedly sexually assaulted the victim.

A warrant was issued for Lopez’s arrest on Tuesday, the affidavit stated.

Lopez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $35,000 and was in still as of Thursday morning.

