Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend with firearm

A woman detailed in an Odessa Police Department affidavit that her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend pointed a firearm at her head after he used the firearm to get the woman into his vehicle, fired the firearm outside the car window and then attempted to go through her phone.

Julian Gomez was charged with aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felony, evading arresting or detention with a vehicle, third-degree felony, and theft, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported kidna¬pping happened June 3 near the area of 12th Street and Jackson Ave., the OPD affidavit detailed.

Maria Quinonez reportedly told police while she was traveling south on Jackson Avenue she noticed a vehicle driven by her ex-boyfriend, Gomez, pulled up next to her. Quinonez stated Gomez was pointing a firearm at her and told her to pull over.

Quinonez stated she pulled over, the affidavit stated, and Gomez continued to pint the firearm at her as he told her to enter his vehicle.

Quinonez reportedly detailed that once she was in Gomez’s vehicle he drove her to his residence in Midland. Quinonez stated she convinced Gomez to take her back to her vehicle. She stated as they returned to Odessa that Gomez began to travel to south Odessa to Paw Paw Street.

During that time, Gomez stated to arguing and fight with Quinonez about her phone, the affidavit stated. Quinonez stated that Gomez pointed a firearm at her head as he told her to delete items off of her phone and he also wanted access to her Google location.

Quinonez reportedly told police that she refused to give Gomez the phone so he rolled down the front passenger window and then pointed the firearm back at her head and asked to her phone again. Quinonez stated took the phone and threw it out the window.

Gomez argued with Quinonez about throwing her phone and he took her back to her vehicle, the affidavit stated. Quinonez stated Gomez asked to be at his place of employment at 4 p.m. so they could finish their conversation. Quinonez stated she was able to locate her phone a couple of hours after she was dropped off.

Quinonez reportedly showed police that Gomez had been using text free applications to use different phone numbers to text her.

A warrant was issued for Gomez’s arrest on June 16 and he was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement after he was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, jail records show.

Gomez has two bonds totaling $85,000 and he was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.