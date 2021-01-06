  • January 6, 2021

Man charged with kicking OPD officer in thigh

Man charged with kicking OPD officer in thigh

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly kicked an Odessa Police Department officer in the thigh after he was found slumped over in the driver’s seat in a bar parking lot.

Joshua Dickerson was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, search or transport, a class A misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 while officers were on special assignment patrolling the parking lot of Black Gold Bar located at 4555 E. University Blvd., according to an OPD probable cause affidavit.

Officers reportedly saw a black Chevrolet Malibu that was running with a male subject, later identified as Dickerson, slumped over in the driver’s seat. Officers attempted to wake up Dickerson to conduct an investigation.

Dickerson didn’t comply with any of the officer’s commands when they had clearly identified themselves as police, the affidavit stated. Dickerson resisted officers by using force against them when they attempted to get him out of his vehicle.

Dickerson reportedly used his right leg to strike OPD officer Elizabeth Frescas in her right thigh when he knew that Officer Frescas was a peace officer conducting her lawful duties.

Dickerson was arrested and an inventory of his vehicle was conducted and officers found a pill bottle that was in the driver’s side door where Dickerson was sitting, the affidavit stated.

The pill bottle reportedly had a green leafy substance that was known to be marijuana. The pill bottle displayed Dickerson’s personal information.

Dickerson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had four bonds totaling $28,000 and posted bail on Jan. 1, jail records show.

