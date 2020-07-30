Man charged with injuring baby

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threw a shoe at a baby, placed the baby’s face under running water in the shower and sink, threw the baby on the bed and squeezed the baby’s thumbs until she would scream.

Sergio Adbel Ponce was charged with injury to a child (family violence), a second-degree felony.

On July 17, Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. 45th Street for a welfare check of a child, an OPD affidavit stated. Officers arrived at the residence, but there was no one at home.

Officers reportedly contacted one of the reporting parties, who was identified as Jennifer Juarez. The woman stated she went over to the residence and saw a baby lying on the couch crying. Juarez stated the baby’s lips were swollen, her bottom lip was busted, her eyes were swollen and she had two big bumps on her forehead.

Juarez asked what happened to the baby and a woman, who was identified as Cassandra Gomez, stated the baby fell but didn’t see how, the affidavit stated. Juarez stated one of the other kids told her that Ponce threw a shoe at the baby.

Officers reportedly saw the baby had a large knot on the center of her forehead, slight bruising on her right cheek, cuts and swelling around her mouth, deep bruising on her bottom lip, gums and a small circular bruise on the inside of her right bicep. All the baby’s injuries were photographed.

On July 21, Gomez was contacted and she stated she saw Ponce holding the baby under running water on two separate occasions, the affidavit stated. Gomez stated the first time he took her in the shower and started to hold her face under water, which caused the baby to scream and cry. Gomez stated she took the baby away from him and several hours later she saw Ponce holding the baby under running water in the sink. Gomez stated she was screaming and crying and knew she was hurt. Gomez wasn’t able to detail how the baby received the rest of her injuries.

Older siblings in the home were reportedly interviewed. Siblings stated they also saw Ponce grab the baby and throw her on the mattress causing her to cry. They also saw Ponce squeeze the baby’s thumbs until she would scream and cry.

Ponce was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. Ponce has one bond totaling $35,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday morning.