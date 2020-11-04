  • November 4, 2020

Man charged with indecency with a child

Man charged with indecency with a child

Posted: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 2:37 pm

Man charged with indecency with a child

A 64-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly inappropriately touched a family member.

Rayland Edward Gipson was charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened Sept. 7 in the 2200 block of Richmond Street, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

A girl, identified by the pseudonym of “BS,” reportedly made the outcry that she was inappropriately touched while lounging in the hot tub during a family gathering.

Family members also reportedly saw Gipson inappropriately kissing a 5-year-old girl on the lips twice. As the child was trying to leave the hot tub, Gipson tugged on the girl’s underwear exposing the child’s buttocks.

“BS” was reportedly interviewed and she stated that while in the hot tub Gipson inappropriately touched her. The girl also stated she kicked Gipson twice in an attempt to get away, however, Gipson reportedly pulled her by her legs both times.

Gipson was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Oct. 30, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and he posted bail on Oct. 31.

