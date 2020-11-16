  • November 16, 2020

Man charged with inappropriately touching girl - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with inappropriately touching girl

Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 5:30 pm

Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 5:30 pm

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that an 11-year-old girl reported she was inappropriately touched by a family friend several days after Christmas in 2015.

Jesus Rodriguez, 36, was charged with indecency with a child (sexual contact), a second-degree felony.

On Nov. 3, a victim reportedly told the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that she was inappropriately touched by a family friend. The 11-year-old girl identified the actor of the touching was Rodriguez.

Due to the incident taking place in the city limits, this report was sent over to OPD, the affidavit stated.

The 11-year-old girl was interviewed by Harmony Home on Nov. 5 and she reportedly detailed that several days after Christmas in 2015 that Rodriguez was staying at their residence when one day she was walking to her bedroom to get some clothes and Rodriguez pulled her into the playroom, which was located next to her bedroom and he shut the door.

The girl stated he told her don’t tell your parents or you will get in trouble, the affidavit stated. Rodriguez grabbed both of her hands together with one of his hands holding them in front of her body and he used his other hand to inappropriately touch her.

The 11-year-old reportedly detailed that Rodriguez stopped and she was able to run out of the playroom and go into her mother’s bedroom. The girl stated she was scared and didn't tell anyone of the incident.

Rodriguez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Posted in on Monday, November 16, 2020 5:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

