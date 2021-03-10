Man charged with inappropriately touching 5-year-old girl

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed that a 47-year-old man was arrested after he inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl.

Darin Ray Gray, 47, was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

The inappropriate touching was reported to ECSO at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 after the complainant, a registered nurse at Midland Memorial Hospital, stated that a 5-year-old girl and her mother made the outcry that her “nanas boyfriend” touched her, the affidavit detailed.

During a forensic interview at Harmony Home, the girl reportedly stated that while staying with her father who lives at “nanas house” that “nanas boyfriend” later identified as Gray touched her inappropriately over the clothing.

During a voluntary interview, Gray stated he never had any contact with the girl, the affidavit stated. Gray also stated that he would only see the children for a short period of time after arriving at his girlfriend’s house located in the 2000 block of Stoner Road.

After further investigation, it was reportedly found that Gray did have contact with the girl on the night the 5-year-old stated she was inappropriately touched.

Gray was contacted and asked to come in for a voluntary follow-up interview where he admitted, after being advised of his Miranda Rights, that he did inappropriately touch the 5-year-old girl over her clothing for at least two seconds, the affidavit stated.

Gray was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 9, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail the same day.