  • September 1, 2020

Man charged with firing handgun at brother

Man charged with firing handgun at brother

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:14 pm

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:14 pm

A 51-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun and pulled the trigger on his brother who was sitting in a recliner.

Tony Alan Davis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony. He’s also being detained on a U.S. Marshal’s hold.

The reported assault happened at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 5700 block of Andrews Highway, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly made contact with the victim, identified as 44-year-old Stephen Lynn Davis. Stephen Davis stated he was on his recliner when his brother, Tony Davis, walked up to him holding a chrome handgun and pointed it at his abdomen, pulled the trigger and the gun trigger only clicked.

Stephen Davis stated that after the gun didn’t fire that his brother pointed the gun toward his legs and pulled the trigger and fired one round, the affidavit stated.

Deputies reportedly found Tony Davis on the property in front of a different residence and he was detained and handcuffed. Tony Davis was read his Miranda Rights. He stated he understood and agreed to answer some questions.

During the interview with deputies, Tony Davis stated he did point the gun at his brother and then fired one shot, the affidavit detailed. Tony Davis stated to deputies where the handgun was located. Deputies obtained consent to search his truck. Tony Davis signed and consented to a search of his truck. The chrome handgun was found and seized.

Tony Davis was reportedly a convicted felon with a conviction of DWI felony on Jan. 4, 2000, out of the Andrews District Court.

Tony Davis was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $30,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:14 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

