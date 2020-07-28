  • July 28, 2020

Man charged with exposing himself to teenage girl

Man charged with exposing himself to teenage girl

Previous coverage: tinyurl.com/yyllxfz4

Posted: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3:32 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The 31-year-old man who was arrested a week ago after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman has been arrested again after he was sexually inappropriate with a teenage girl.

Raul Lerma Jr. was charged with indecency with a child (family violence), a second-degree felony, and indecency with a child (exposure) (family violence), a third-degree felony.

On July 21, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located on Loop 338 on the west side of Odessa, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, reportedly told police that numerous times Lerma exposed himself to her between the ages of 13 to 17. The girl reported several times Lerma attempted to convince her to have sex.

The girl also stated that Lerma attempted to bribe her with a new phone when she was 13 years old in exchange for oral sex, the affidavit stated.

Lerma was reportedly interviewed and denied the allegations, but verbally admitted the girl has seen his penis on multiple occasions.

Lerma was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Saturday, jail records show. He had two bonds totaling $40,000 and posted bail on Sunday.

