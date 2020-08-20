Man charged with discharging firearm at apartment complex

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly discharged a firearm in an apartment complex in central Odessa.

Barry Anthony Jones was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The reported assault happened around 10:51 p.m. June 29 at the Ashford Odessa Square located at 222 N. Dixie Blvd., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

When officers arrived, residents reportedly told police that he had fled into an apartment. Contact was made with Jones, who admitted to getting into a confrontation before discharging a handgun.

Jones consented to a search of the apartment and escorted officers to a SCCY CPX-2 9mm, which was found in the living room couch, the affidavit detailed.

Doshanda Thomas reportedly told police she saw Jones get into a confrontation with another person. Jones reportedly showed a handgun, pointed the firearm at her and another person. Desiree Ward was also contacted that she heard a gunshot and saw Jones running with a firearm in his hand.

Jones was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday. He had one bond totaling $40,000 and he was released to another agency.