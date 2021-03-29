Man charged with choking woman

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked a woman.

William Anthony Bass was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:23 p.m. March 23 in the 7000 block of Rocking L Ranch Road, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Gina Krystalyn Bass, reportedly told officers that when she got up from bed, William Bass, grabbed her by the neck, pinned her against the wall and choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

Officers saw Gina Bass have injuries to her face and blood on her face, bed and the wall where the assault happened, the affidavit detailed. Officers also saw video surveillance of the home’s interior and saw William Bass strike Gina Bass in the face several times and place his hands around her throat to impede breathing.

William Bass wasn’t at the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Bass was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 24, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on March 25.

The Odessa American requested the probable cause affidavit for William Bass from the City of Odessa at 2:54 p.m. March 24. The City of Odessa released the information at 4:18 p.m. Monday.