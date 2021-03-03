  • March 3, 2021

Man charged with choking wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with choking wife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 5:28 pm

Man charged with choking wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his wife.

Josh Otero was charged with assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:23 a.m. March 2 in the MCM Elegante located at 5200 E. University Blvd., an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Lisamay Otero, was reportedly in the lobby crying and told police she was assaulted by her husband, Josh Otero. Lisamay Otero stated her husband had been out drinking and when they arrived at the hotel he got upset with her, started cussing at her and began to choke her.

Officers asked Lisamay Otero if she passed out and she stated that she didn’t remember anything, the affidavit stated. Officers saw that Lisamay Otero had redness around her neck area, scratches to her neck, chin and upper chest, and bruising to her neck.

Officers reportedly made contact with Josh Otero on the seventh floor of the hotel and he was asked about the fight. Josh Otero stated nothing happed while officers saw a scratch above his right eyebrow and a scratch to his upper lip.

When officers questioned Josh Otero about the injuries, he stated he wasn’t going to tell on his wife and be a man about it, the affidavit stated.

Josh Otero was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Wednesday, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 5:28 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: SSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 77°/Low 48°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]