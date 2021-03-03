Man charged with choking wife

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his wife.

Josh Otero was charged with assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:23 a.m. March 2 in the MCM Elegante located at 5200 E. University Blvd., an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Lisamay Otero, was reportedly in the lobby crying and told police she was assaulted by her husband, Josh Otero. Lisamay Otero stated her husband had been out drinking and when they arrived at the hotel he got upset with her, started cussing at her and began to choke her.

Officers asked Lisamay Otero if she passed out and she stated that she didn’t remember anything, the affidavit stated. Officers saw that Lisamay Otero had redness around her neck area, scratches to her neck, chin and upper chest, and bruising to her neck.

Officers reportedly made contact with Josh Otero on the seventh floor of the hotel and he was asked about the fight. Josh Otero stated nothing happed while officers saw a scratch above his right eyebrow and a scratch to his upper lip.

When officers questioned Josh Otero about the injuries, he stated he wasn’t going to tell on his wife and be a man about it, the affidavit stated.

Josh Otero was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Wednesday, jail records show.