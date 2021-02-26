  • February 26, 2021

Man charged with choking wife, waiving AR-15 rifle - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with choking wife, waiving AR-15 rifle

Posted: Friday, February 26, 2021 4:49 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his wife and waved an AR-15 rifle in the air while stating “I will kill you, you will never go anywhere.”

William Browning was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony. He also is being held by the U.S. Marshals, jail records show.

The reported assault happened at around 6:49 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Legado Ranch Apartments located at 4001 DeMorada Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Cidney Davis, reportedly told police that her and her husband got into an argument. The argument turned physical when Browning placed his hand around her throat and squeezed which impeded her breathing. Davis stated she was able to get away at which time she grabbed her cellphone to call for help.

While on the phone calling for help, Davis stated Browning grabbed his AR-15 rifle and began waving it in the air, the affidavit stated. Davis stated that while Browning was waiving his AR-15 rifle in the air he stated “I will kill you, you will never go anywhere.”

Officers reportedly saw redness around Davis’ throat and a small cut, which is consistent with her statement. Browning invoked his Miranda Rights and refused to answer questions.

Browning was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $40,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

