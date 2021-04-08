  • April 8, 2021

Man charged with choking, punching wife

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 4:13 pm

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 35-year-old man choked his wife and punched her in the back of the head.

Felix Mata was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10:59 a.m. April 7 in the 1300 block of N. Washington Avenue, the probable cause affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Jessica Mata, reportedly told officers that her husband, Felix Mata, had assaulted her. Jessica Mata stated that her and her husband had gotten into an argument.

Jessica Mata stated the argument turned physical when Felix Mata had slapped her in the face and punched her, the affidavit stated. Jessica Mata stated that her husband pushed her several times, which caused her to fall over.

Jessica Mata reportedly continued to detail to police that at one point her husband had pushed her over the couch and that he had one hand around her throat while punching her in the back of the head. Jessica Mata stated she had been unable to breathe until she was able to get her husband to stop.

Officers saw several red marks on Jessica Mata’s face and throat, the affidavit stated. Jessica Mata also had a knot on the back of her head which was consistent with being punched in the back of the head.

Felix Mata was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records showed.

Posted in on Thursday, April 8, 2021 4:13 pm.

