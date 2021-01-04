Man charged with choking, punching girlfriend in bar parking lot

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and punched his girlfriend in a bar parking lot.

John Edward Stinson Jr. was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony, and assault (family violence), a class A misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 2:10 a.m. Dec. 31 at Zucchi’s Sports Bar and Grill located at 1541 N. JBS Parkway Boulevard, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with Stinson and Erica Garza, who both stated they were in a dating relationship. Officers saw that Garza had bruising on the right side of her face, cuts and bruising on both her upper and lower lips and bruising on her neck.

Garza stated she and Stinson were in an argument in her car when he began to hit her in the face with a closed fist, the affidavit stated. Garza continued to detail that Stinson pulled her out of the vehicle, pushed her to the ground and placed his hand around her neck until she lost consciousness. Garza stated that when she regained consciousness Stinson was striking her in the face.

Officers reportedly saw that Stinson had redness and swelling on the knuckles of both hands along with bleeding scrapes to both of his elbows, knees and ankles.

Stinson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.