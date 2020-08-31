  • August 31, 2020

Man charged with choking pregnant girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with choking pregnant girlfriend

Posted: Monday, August 31, 2020 6:23 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 26 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his pregnant girlfriend.

Jacob Ray Garza Rodriguez was charged with assault of a family/house member by impeding breath (family violence), a third-degree felony, and assault of a pregnant woman (family violence), a third-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department arrest affidavit detailed that at 12:37 p.m., Friday an officer was dispatched to 5050 Tanglewood Lane at Woodlands apartments in Odessa because of a disturbance call.

The officer reportedly met Bettylee Rosales who reportedly had red marks on her neck which, “appeared to be created by hands and fingers,” and also rug burn marks on her arms.

Rosales said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Garza after they got into an argument.

Rosales said that Garza told her to leave the apartment they had been sharing for multiple months. She said she didn’t leave until she got her keys and cell phone which were on the bed, the affidavit detailed.

As she got on the bed to get her keys and phone, Garza reportedly grabbed her and pulled her off the bed.

Rosales then called the police and then Garza grabbed her, threw her on the bed and began choking her, the affidavit detailed.

Rosales said she wasn’t able to breath and that she recently tested herself and was two months pregnant. Garza reportedly said he was aware that she was pregnant during the incident.

Garza was placed under arrest on Friday then transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was booked with two $20,000 surety bonds. Jail records show he was released on Monday with an attorney bond.

