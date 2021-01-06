Man charged with choking father

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his father.

Eliseo Garza Jr. was charged with assault by impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 1:23 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of Matamoras Drive, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Eliseo Garza Sr. and Eliseo Garza Jr. reportedly each stated they had been in an argument that escalated into violence. Eliseo Garza Sr. stated he was intentionally attacked by his son, Eliseo Garza Jr., by putting his hands around his neck and impeding his airway.

Eliseo Garza Jr. admitted during the interview that he choked his father during the fight, the affidavit stated. A witness, identified as Elida Garza, stated she saw her son intentionally choke Eliseo Garza Sr. during the disturbance.

Eliseo Garza Jr. was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Jan. 2, jail records show.