  • January 25, 2021

Man charged with choking ex-girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with choking ex-girlfriend

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 1:30 pm

Man charged with choking ex-girlfriend oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed that a 53-year-old man was arrested after he choked his ex-girlfriend.

Scott Alan Johnson was charged with assault by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1900 block of Shawnee Trail, the affidavit stated.

Deputies reportedly made contact with 62-year-old Wanda Hitt who stated that her ex-boyfriend and now roommate, Johnson, had assaulted her and strangled her, which caused her to lose breath and gasp for air.

Hitt stated that Johnson grabbed her around the neck with both hands cutting off her airway, the affidavit stated. Deputies saw visible red marks on her neck, which is consistent with her claims of being choked.

Johnson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $10,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, January 25, 2021 1:30 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
59°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: W at 24mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 31°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]