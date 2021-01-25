Man charged with choking ex-girlfriend

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed that a 53-year-old man was arrested after he choked his ex-girlfriend.

Scott Alan Johnson was charged with assault by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1900 block of Shawnee Trail, the affidavit stated.

Deputies reportedly made contact with 62-year-old Wanda Hitt who stated that her ex-boyfriend and now roommate, Johnson, had assaulted her and strangled her, which caused her to lose breath and gasp for air.

Hitt stated that Johnson grabbed her around the neck with both hands cutting off her airway, the affidavit stated. Deputies saw visible red marks on her neck, which is consistent with her claims of being choked.

Johnson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $10,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.