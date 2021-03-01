  • March 1, 2021

Man charged with choking common-law wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with choking common-law wife

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 5:19 pm

Man charged with choking common-law wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked his common-law wife with a headlock.

Anthony Lee Gonzalez was charged with assault by impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 4300 block of Clover Avenue, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Jennifer Helen Gonzalez, and Anthony Gonzalez have reportedly been together and common law married for one year. Jennifer Gonzalez and Anthony Gonzalez got into an argument that escalated to violence.

Anthony Gonzalez stated that his wife slapped him on the left side of his face, the affidavit stated. Jennifer Gonzalez claimed that her husband placed her in a headlock, which impeded her normal breathing.

Anthony Gonzalez reportedly admitted that he did choke his wife during the fight. Gonzalez also had visible light red marks on the left side of his face.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Feb. 26, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and he posted bail on Feb. 27.

Posted in on Monday, March 1, 2021 5:19 pm.

