  • December 9, 2020

Man charged with choking, assaulting ex-girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with choking, assaulting ex-girlfriend

Posted: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 2:03 pm

Man charged with choking, assaulting ex-girlfriend Oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Paul Slaughter was charged with assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday to the unit block of Dolores Drive, an OPD affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as Emily Kelso, reportedly told officers that her ex-boyfriend assaulted her over the past two days.

Officers saw multiple bruises on the arms and shoulder of Kelso, the affidavit stated. Officers also saw Kelso’s lips were busted and had dried blood on them.

Kelso also reportedly had bruising under her chin and two scratches on the right side of her neck that were consistent with being choked. Kelso also stated that while being choked she couldn’t breathe.

Slaughter was placed in handcuffs and read his Miranda warning, which he invoked and refused to answer questions, the affidavit stated. Officers saw scratches to both sides of Slaughter’s face, which Kelso stated were defensive scratches to stop him from choking her.

Slaughter was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. No bond for Slaughter had been set as of Wednesday morning.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 2:03 pm. | Tags: , ,

