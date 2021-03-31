Man charged with breaking into home to commit assault

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 46-year-old man kicked in a door to assault another man.

Tommy Allred was charged with burglary of a habitation (intend other felony), a first-degree felony. He also has a parole violation charge.

The reported incident happened 3:24 a.m. March 3 in the 2100 block of W. 6th Street, the affidavit stated. Officers contacted the victim, identified as Cole Duren.

Duren reportedly told officers that Allred had forcibly entered his residence by kicking in the front door in an attempt to assault him. Allred stated that he confronted Duren at his residence and forcefully entered the residence where he and Duren fought and both sustained injuries.

Allred was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 23, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.