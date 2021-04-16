Man charged with attempting to stab brother

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed a 34-year-old man had attempted to stab his brother with a kitchen knife.

Kyle Shelton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10 p.m. April 14 in the 6200 block of North County Road West, the affidavit stated. Deputies arrived to find the victim, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Shelton, and 61-year-old Tom Shelton were holding down Kyle Shelton.

Tom Shelton stated that Kyle Shelton walked into the residence that he shared with his brother, Jesse Shelton, in the 6200 block of North County Road West. Tom Shelton continued to detail that when Kyle Shelton walked in he grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and went straight toward Jesse Shelton as he tried to stab him.

Jesse Shelton reportedly told deputies that when he saw that Kyle Shelton was coming at him with a knife in a down to up motion that he blocked the knife thrust with his left hand and received a minor cut on his left hand.

Tom Shelton stated that when Kyle Shelton saw him in the house, Kyle Shelton backed off and ran outside from the residence, the affidavit detailed. Tom Shelton stated that he and Jesse Shelton chased after him until Kyle Shelton was able to get rid of the knife and hold him down until deputies arrived.

Kyle Shelton was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and he was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.