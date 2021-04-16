  • April 16, 2021

Man charged with attempting to stab brother - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with attempting to stab brother

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 16, 2021 3:58 pm

Man charged with attempting to stab brother oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed a 34-year-old man had attempted to stab his brother with a kitchen knife.

Kyle Shelton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 10 p.m. April 14 in the 6200 block of North County Road West, the affidavit stated. Deputies arrived to find the victim, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Shelton, and 61-year-old Tom Shelton were holding down Kyle Shelton.

Tom Shelton stated that Kyle Shelton walked into the residence that he shared with his brother, Jesse Shelton, in the 6200 block of North County Road West. Tom Shelton continued to detail that when Kyle Shelton walked in he grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and went straight toward Jesse Shelton as he tried to stab him.

Jesse Shelton reportedly told deputies that when he saw that Kyle Shelton was coming at him with a knife in a down to up motion that he blocked the knife thrust with his left hand and received a minor cut on his left hand.

Tom Shelton stated that when Kyle Shelton saw him in the house, Kyle Shelton backed off and ran outside from the residence, the affidavit detailed. Tom Shelton stated that he and Jesse Shelton chased after him until Kyle Shelton was able to get rid of the knife and hold him down until deputies arrived.

Kyle Shelton was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and he was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, April 16, 2021 3:58 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
59°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: NNE at 15mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 60°/Low 42°
Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 41°
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 60°/Low 41°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 68°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]