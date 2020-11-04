Man charged with assaulting wife

A 28-year-old woman detailed in an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit that her 27-year-old husband assaulted her at least twice a week between August of 2018 to July 23, which concluded with the man pointing a firearm at her head.

Fabian Quinonez Aguilar, 27, was charged with continuous violence against family, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony.

The complainant, identified as 28-year-old Alexandra Aguilar, stated her husband of seven years began assaulting her sometime in August of 2018 and he assaulted her at least twice a week until July 23, the affidavit stated.

Alexandra Aguilar reportedly detailed during the assaults that her husband would hit her in the stomach with a pole, smash her head against the ground which caused bruising and swelling to her face and choked her.

On July 23, Alexandra Aguilar said they got into an argument over money when Fabian Aguilar became violent, the affidavit stated. Alexandra Aguilar stated her husband grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and then held a black firearm to her head in front of their 6-year-old daughter.

Alexandra Aguilar reportedly told deputies that her husband held the gun to her head, he applied pressure and told her not to move.

Due to the 6-year-old seeing the assault between Fabian Aguilar and Alexandra Aguilar, a forensic interview was conducted at Harmony Home with the girl, the affidavit stated.

The girl reportedly detailed during the interview that her daddy “Fabian Aguilar” would hit her mom all the time and put a gun to her head. The child also detailed that her dad would yell all the time and it made her scared.

ECSO investigators attempted to contact Fabian Aguilar, but their attempts were unsuccessful, the affidavit stated.

Fabian Aguilar was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Oct. 24. He has two bonds totaling $110,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.