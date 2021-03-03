  • March 3, 2021

Man charged with assaulting wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Posted: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:51 pm

Man charged with assaulting wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 38-year-old man intentionally rammed his vehicle into his wife’s vehicle during an argument.

Justin Tonkinson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

At around 1:35 a.m. Feb. 28, officers were patrolling the 4600 block of E. University Blvd., when they saw a dark sedan driving slowly through the parking lot of the West Lake Hardware located at 4652 E. University Blvd while dragging a bumper underneath the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

The driver of the vehicle dragging the bumper was reportedly identified as Stormie Tonkinson. She stated that she was parked in her vehicle next to her husband, Justin Tonkinson. She also stated that both vehicles were facing the same direction with her on the driver side of her husband’s vehicle.

Stormie Tonkinson stated she began to argue with her husband, the affidavit stated. She stated during the argument that her husband turned the steering wheel all the way to the left, quickly accelerated to strike her vehicle despite having an open and unobstructed area to move forward.

Stormie Tonkinson reportedly told police that her husband had left the scene. She provided a video of the incident that showed her husband turning the steering wheel toward her vehicle and accelerating to intentionally strike her vehicle.

Justin Tonkinson was located outside of his residence by Midland County Sheriff’s Office, the affidavit stated. He was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Justin Tonkinson had one bond totaling $30,000 and posted bail on March 2, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:51 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

