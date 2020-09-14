Man charged with assaulting wife

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 38-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted his wife three times since August 2019.

Jose Angel Ramon was charged with continuous violence against the family (family violence), a third-degree felony, and assault by impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The most recent assault reportedly happened at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 5800 block of W. University Boulevard. Ramon was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, jail records show.

Deputies made contact with 47-year-old Gloria Sue Ruiz-Ramon, who stated she was assaulted by her husband, Ramon, at his residence located in the 3000 block of Mercury Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Ruiz-Ramon reportedly told deputies that she went to Ramon’s residence to drop off their youngest children for his weekend visitation. She stated Ramon took the children out of the vehicle and sent them inside.

Ruiz-Ramon stated Ramon walked around to the driver’s side of her vehicle and began questioning her about the clothing she was wearing, the affidavit stated. Ruiz-Ramon stated she told Ramon it was none of his business and to move out of his way.

Ramon reportedly reached through the window of the vehicle, placed both hands around Ruiz-Ramon’s throat and began to squeeze, which caused her to lose consciousness. Ruiz-Ramon stated when she woke up she was confused and saw Ramon standing outside of her vehicle laughing.

Ruiz-Ramon stated Ramon has assaulted her at least two other times since August of 2019 causing her bodily injury, the affidavit stated. Ruiz-Ramon stated the contact was unwanted, offensive, done without her consent and caused her physical pain.

Ramon has two bonds totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.