  • September 14, 2020

Man charged with assaulting wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with assaulting wife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 3:09 pm

Man charged with assaulting wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 38-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted his wife three times since August 2019.

Jose Angel Ramon was charged with continuous violence against the family (family violence), a third-degree felony, and assault by impeding breathing (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The most recent assault reportedly happened at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 5800 block of W. University Boulevard. Ramon was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, jail records show.

Deputies made contact with 47-year-old Gloria Sue Ruiz-Ramon, who stated she was assaulted by her husband, Ramon, at his residence located in the 3000 block of Mercury Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Ruiz-Ramon reportedly told deputies that she went to Ramon’s residence to drop off their youngest children for his weekend visitation. She stated Ramon took the children out of the vehicle and sent them inside.

Ruiz-Ramon stated Ramon walked around to the driver’s side of her vehicle and began questioning her about the clothing she was wearing, the affidavit stated. Ruiz-Ramon stated she told Ramon it was none of his business and to move out of his way.

Ramon reportedly reached through the window of the vehicle, placed both hands around Ruiz-Ramon’s throat and began to squeeze, which caused her to lose consciousness. Ruiz-Ramon stated when she woke up she was confused and saw Ramon standing outside of her vehicle laughing.

Ruiz-Ramon stated Ramon has assaulted her at least two other times since August of 2019 causing her bodily injury, the affidavit stated. Ruiz-Ramon stated the contact was unwanted, offensive, done without her consent and caused her physical pain.

Ramon has two bonds totaling $20,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, September 14, 2020 3:09 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
79°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: E at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 62°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 62°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]