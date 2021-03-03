  • March 3, 2021

Man charged with assaulting spouse

Man charged with assaulting spouse

Posted: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:17 pm

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly punched his spouse, choked her and threatened her with a kitchen knife.

Adetunji Ayankoya was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

The most recent assault happened at 3:40 p.m. March 1 in the Summer Tree Place Apartments located at 2220 E. 52nd Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Catherine Ojo, reportedly told officers that her spouse, Ayankoya, was in an argument that turned physical.

Ojo stated that Ayankoya punched her in the head and choked her with his hands around her neck by impeding her breathing, the affidavit stated. Ojo also stated that Ayankoya grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill her.

Officers reportedly saw multiple visible injuries on Ojo that were consistent with her allegations. Ojo also stated that violence has been continuous since February as she showed officers visible bruising and injuries at her neck from a previous assault as she stated she was choked with a cord.

Ayankoya was located at his employer and was questioned under Miranda Rights which he waived, the affidavit stated. Ayankoya admitted to the assault and stated to officers that “he messed up.” He also stated the violence was a continuous event in the household and has occurred twice within a 12-month period.

Ayankoya was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning, jail records show.

