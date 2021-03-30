Man charged with assaulting peace officer, jail staff

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 46-year-old man assaulted four people when he struck his ex-spouse in the face, kneed a police officer in the groin and assaulted two jailers at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Kelly Joe Wooten was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony, two counts of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, assault (family violence), a class A misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported incidents began at 4:27 p.m. March 28 in the 2800 block of Robertson Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with Racheal Lokey who stated her ex-spouse, Wooten, had assaulted her by striking her on the left side of her face. Lokey had a slightly swollen left ear that was visibly red.

Lokey stated that she was sitting on the front porch when Wooten attempted to take her cigarettes away from her hands, the affidavit stated. In the process of obtaining the cigarettes, Lokey stated that Wooten struck her.

Officers reportedly told Wooten he was placed under arrest. Wooten began to walk away and physically stiffened his entire body and lifted his arms away from officers while they were attempting to place him in handcuffs. Wooten began to physically resist officers from arresting him by stiffening his entire body and not complying with officer commands.

Wooten assaulted Cpl. Michael Baer by striking him with his knee in the groin area, which caused immediate pain and discomfort, the affidavit detailed.

Wooten was transported to Medical Center Hospital, released and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, the affidavit stated. Wooten was asked to follow booking procedures by jail staff and when detention officer Hector Hernandez was directing Wooten to the shower, he assaulted him by physically pushing him away and placing him in a neck chokehold with his left arm. Wooten continued to fight jail staff.

While physically resisting and fighting jail staff, Wooten reportedly struck detention officer Jasmine Gallegos on the right side of her upper lip. Gallegos stated that this was with a closed fist and caused her lip to swell and caused a small cut to the inner side of her upper lip.

Wooten has five bonds totaling $88,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.