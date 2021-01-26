Man charged with assaulting officer, jailer after night of smoking meth

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 47-year-old man admitted to smoking meth all night long before he was pepper sprayed when he resisted arrest and then assaulted a police officer and bit a jailer while he was at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Sergio Alfonso Cabrera was charged with two counts of assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Cabrera also had two warrants for a parole violation for controlled substance. He is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

OPD officers were dispatched at 7:48 a.m. Jan. 21 to MCM Elegante, which is located at 5200 E. University Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject who was running around the hallways and pulling fire alarms, the affidavit stated.

Prior to officers arriving, the reporting partying, identified as Dustin Bass, reportedly had Cabrera detained on the east side of the building, but he was still fighting them.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly attempted to place handcuffs on Cabrera’s right wrist and while doing so he pulled his left arm away from the other reporting party, identified as Harvey Anderson.

Cabrera was given verbal commands to get on the ground or he was going to get pepper sprayed, the affidavit stated. Cabrera continued to fight and resist officers. Cabrera continued to resist until he was pepper sprayed. Cabrera then compiled and went to the ground.

Police were reportedly able to place the second handcuff on Cabrera’s left wrist. Officers asked Cabrera what his problem was and what he was on and he stated that he had been smoking meth all night long.

Cabrera was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and while at the jail he kicked OPD Cpl. C. Watts on his right leg, which caused pain and he pulled on Cpl. Watts’ fingers and moved them in a manner that caused pain. Cabrera also bit jailer Justin Toombs.

Cabrera has three bonds totaling $22,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.