Man charged with assaulting man with hammer

Man charged with assaulting man with hammer

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his mother’s common law husband with a hammer.

Deborick Anderson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened March 10 in the 300 block of Bunche Avenue, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly arrived at the scene to find Anderson and the victim, identified as Zachery Jackson. Anderson and Jackson both reside in the same residence in the 300 block of Bunche Avenue as Jackson is the common law husband to Anderson’s mother, identified as Sandra Anderson, of 11 years.

Investigation showed that Jackson had left the residence in the 300 block of Bunche Avenue and went to a residence in the 200 block of Carver Avenue prior to the assault, the affidavit stated. Anderson stated that he walked over to where Jackson was at on Carver Avenue with a hammer in his pants pocket to try to talk to Jackson about an earlier argument.

Anderson reportedly detailed to police that Jackson bowed up to him and got into a fighting stance at which time Anderson threw the first punch that started the fight.

Jackson stated that Anderson came over to where he was at on Carver Avenue and just began to physically assault him with a hammer, the affidavit stated. Officers saw bumps on the left side of Jackson’s head that could be consistent with being struck by a hammer.

Officers reportedly found the hammer outside the residence close to where Anderson was sitting outside when police arrived.

Anderson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Bond hadn’t been set as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

