Man charged with assaulting girlfriend

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend for the fourth time in five months.

Scott Daniel Thomas Sprentall was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The most recent assault happened around 11:15 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Americas Best Value Inn located at 3023 E. Highway 80, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly made contact with the victim, identified as Asha Nichols, who had a swollen right eyelid and bleeding abrasions around her right eye. Nichols detailed that her boyfriend of one year, Sprentall, became upset with her and they began to argue.

During the argument, Sprentall pushed Nichols against a cleaning cart near the doorway before pinning her to the ground and punching her with a closed fist in the face, the affidavit stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that Nichols had been a victim of three previous assaults conducted by Sprentall in the past six months. The incidents included assault by contact (family violence), a class C misdemeanor, on Sept. 16, assault bodily injury (family violence), a class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 23, assault by contact (family violence), a class C misdemeanor, on Jan. 8. All cases are still under investigation.

Sprentall was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $15,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.