Man charged with assaulting girlfriend with “sword”

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend with a “sword” while she was holding a child.

Christopher Irving was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, injury to a child (reckless), a state-jail felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Alturas Penbrook Apartments located at 3965 Penbrook Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Monica Manuelito, reportedly told police that prior to their arrival that her boyfriend, Irving, had been drinking and assaulted her. Manuelito detailed that Irving pushed her to the ground and crouched over while placing a large “sword” against her chest and arm.

Manuelito stated that she attempted to push the sword off of her and a struggle started which resulted in two of her fingers on her right hand and her upper left arm being cut by the blade, the affidavit stated. Manuelito stated that she was in fear for her life when Irving placed the blade against her body.

Manuelito also reportedly told police that an unidentified child was lying on the ground next to her when this incident happened and was pinned on the ground by her body. Manuelito stated that Irving grabbed her by the hair and began pulling her out of the apartment and down a set of cement stairs while she held the child against her body. Manuelito stated that the child sustained a small bruise on the left side of its head as a result of the incident.

An independent witness at the apartment complex reported seeing Irving pulling Manuelito down the stairs of the complex by her hair, the affidavit stated.

Injuries on Manuelito’s hand and arm were reportedly consistent with being cut by a sword, which was found in the living room area where the assault took place. A small fresh bruise was also seen on the child’s head as well as redness to the left side of its cheek.

Officers found Irving in the apartment parking lot, the affidavit stated. Irving had shaky and unsteady balance, red bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person.

Irving was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $100,212 and was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.