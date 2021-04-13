  • April 13, 2021

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend, security officer

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 4:56 pm

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 24-year-old man assaulted his girlfriend and a security officer.

Jose Lewis Rodriguez was charged with assault on a security officer, a third-degree felony, and assault causing bodily injury (family violence), a class A misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 9:13 p.m. April 11 in the 4700 block of Andrews Highway, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly identified the involved parties as security officer Luis Daniel Canales, Brittany Nicole Perkins and Rodriguez. Officers were told that Perkins and Rodriguez have been in a dating relationship for six months.

Perkins stated that her and Rodriguez had been in an argument, which escalated to violence, the affidavit stated. Perkins stated she was intentionally pushed in the face by Rodriguez’s open hand.

Canales reportedly told officers that he saw both Perkins and Rodriguez swinging their arms at one another inside a vehicle. Canales approached the vehicle and he saw Rodriguez punch Perkins in the face with his fist.

When Canales tried to separate Perkins and Rodriguez, Canales stated he was intentionally hit twice in the face with Rodriguez’s hands, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly saw Perkins had visible red marks and a bloody swollen lip on the left side of her lip. Canales had a slight visible swelling and a cut on the inside of his top lip and visible scratches on his right forearm and had visible bruising on his right palm.

Rodriguez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $12,500 and posted bail on April 13, jail records show.

