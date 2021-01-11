Man charged with assaulting girlfriend over chopsticks

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 37-year-old man reportedly assaulted his girlfriend two times in less than a month with the second assault happening after an argument over chopsticks.

Louis Nathaniel Adame was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The second reported assault happened Nov. 12 as Kammy Salgado stated her boyfriend, who she identified as Adame, had assaulted her, the affidavit stated. Salgado stated she and Adame were at home when an argument started over some chopsticks that she found in the kitchen.

Salgado reportedly told police that Adame had been drinking and he got hostile with her and he assaulted her by placing his hands around her neck area. Salgado stated she attempted to leave the apartment when Adame tackled her onto the floor and the assault continued.

Salgado stated she was finally able to get away and Adame left the apartment, the affidavit stated. She stated her breathing wasn’t impeded, but she had a scratch on her neck and upper chest area. She also had bruises on her arms when Adame held her down on the floor.

Prior to this assault, on Oct. 10, Salgado reported to OPD that Adame had assaulted her and choked her causing pain and injury, the affidavit stated. Salgado stated during this incident that her neck popped three times due to being choked.

Adame was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Jan. 7, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Jan. 8.