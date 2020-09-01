  • September 1, 2020

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend multiple times in a month

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend multiple times in a month

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 12:12 pm

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed that a 23-year-old man had assaulted his girlfriend multiple times within 30 days.

Ryan King was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

ECSO deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 5700 block of Dennard Street in northwest Odessa, the affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as 24-year-old Morgan Crumpley, reportedly told deputies that her boyfriend of seven years had punched her in the face several times. Deputies saw swelling around Crumpley’s left eye and she was bleeding from her fingernails.

During the ECSO investigation, it showed that King had assaulted Crumpley on July 31, the affidavit detailed.

At 11:29 p.m. Aug. 28, King had reportedly returned to the residence in the 5700 block of Dennard Street. Deputies returned to the scene and found King in a black 2015 Kia.

King was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Aug. 29, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $10,000 and posted bail on Aug. 31.

