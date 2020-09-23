Man charged with assaulting, choking brother-in-law

A 27-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted and choked his brother-in-law.

Jayirus Malone White was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The assault happened around 7:07 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Autumn Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly found the victim, identified as Isaiah Labrent Sanford, bleeding from the mouth and standing in the backyard of the residence. Sanford stated the man who assaulted him was his brother-in-law, White, and they don’t get along and they have had previous issues.

Sanford stated in the affidavit that White walked up from the front of the residence to the back where he was sitting and asked Sanford “what you looking at?” Sanford stated that he saw White was holding something in his hand, which he was hiding behind his back. Sanford stated an argument happened and he attempted to walk away.

Sanford reportedly told officers that as he was walking away and that White assaulted him with the object to the back of the head making him fall face first on the ground, which caused his mouth to bust open and several teeth to fall out.

Sanford stated as he was lying on the ground he felt White jump on his back, place him in a chokehold and squeeze to the point that he couldn’t breathe, the affidavit stated. A witness came forward and stated they saw White place Sanford in a chokehold.

Officers reportedly reviewed medical records from the hospital and it showed that Sanford had intracranial head injury, concussion, eye trauma, a hematoma, contusion, and fracture or subluxation of cervical or thoracic spine. Sanford took photos a couple days after the incident that showed injury to both eyes which was consistent with being choked.

White was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and he posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.