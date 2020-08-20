Man charged with assaulting another man with hammer

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 29-year-old man hit a man and damaged the man’s car with a hammer and attempted to throw the hammer in a dumpster behind a gas station.

Irashel Rogers was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a first-degree felony, tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened around 2:17 p.m. Monday at Madison Square Apartments located at 2201 Rocky Lane, an OPD affidavit stated.

Dispatch was reportedly notified by a neighbor that they saw a man with a hammer yelling from one of the apartments. Officers arrived and spoke with the man at the apartment who was identified as Derrick Ceuphas.

Ceuphas had his left nostril split open and was bleeding heavily, the affidavit stated. Ceuphas stated he was in his apartment when he heard glass breaking outside. Ceuphas stated his roommate, Rogers, was outside next to his vehicle, a 2018 brown Toyota Corolla, and saw his window was shattered. Ceuphas stated he saw Rogers with a hammer in his hand.

Rogers reportedly walked up the stairs to his apartment and asked Ceuphas if he was messing around with his cousin. Ceuphas reportedly told Rogers that he was married to his cousin.

Ceuphas stated that Rogers told him that he was going to hit him in the face with the hammer and he swung it at him and hit him in the nostril, the affidavit stated. Ceuphas stated Rogers took off running.

Officers reportedly found Rogers near the DK located at 6001 Eastridge Road. The officers reported that Rogers was walking beside a pickup truck and ducked in front of the truck to avoid being seen and threw the hammer inside a dumpster about 40 feet from him. The officers were told by a witness that Rogers threw the hammer and showed the officer the location of it.

Officers later spoke with a juvenile who stated he was in the bedroom of the apartment with his little brother when he heard a loud bang, the affidavit stated. He went to the living room and saw Ceuphas was on the ground bleeding from his nose and Rogers was standing over him with a hammer. The juvenile also stated Rogers hit the driver’s side window of Ceuphas’ vehicle with the hammer, which broke the glass and then Rogers took off running.

Rogers was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show. He has three bonds totaling $58,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday morning.