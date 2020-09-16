Man charged with assault, possession

Multiple Odessa Police Department affidavits detail that a 29-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend, attempted to flee law enforcement in a vehicle and was in possession of multiple narcotics.

Adrian Arturo Gallegos was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, assaulting a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, a state jail felony, resisting arrest, search or transport, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a dangerous drug, a class A misdemeanor. He also had a parole violation stemming from possession of a firearm by a felon and felony evading.

Officers were dispatched at the Sunset Lodge apartment, located at 7701 Highway 191, at 2:54 a.m. Sept. 11 about a possible burglary in progress, the affidavits detailed. Officers found out there was no burglary when they arrived, but Gallegos was attempting to break into an apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers along with a K9 saw a man, Gallegos, approaching a vehicle that matched the suspect’s vehicle, the affidavit stated. Gallegos was given a warning to get on the ground, but he attempted to flee by going for the vehicle.

The K9 was reportedly deployed as a less than lethal force and Gallegos jumped in the vehicle and began to reach his right hand toward the center area of the vehicle. Officers along with the K9 had to physically remove Gallegos from the vehicle as he was using physical force to stop officers from the arrest.

When Gallegos was removed from the vehicle and put in handcuffs he dropped three plastic bundles, two containing a white powdery substance known as cocaine, the affidavit stated. The two baggies weighted 5.9 grams.

Officers also reportedly found a baggie in the center console, which contained five pills with the inscription M367 as they were identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate, which are prescription only.

Officers made contact with Britannia Anaya who stated she was assaulted earlier that day by her boyfriend, identified as Gallegos. Anaya stated at 5:24 a.m. Sept. 10 that she was asleep and Gallegos woke her up and accused her of being unfaithful by texting her ex-boyfriend.

Anaya stated during the argument, Gallegos pushed her onto the bed and used both hands to choke her as she was lying on the bed, the affidavit stated. Anaya stated she couldn’t breathe and tried to fight him off. Anaya stated Gallegos stopped choking her and he went into the living room of the apartment.

Anaya reportedly detailed to officers that she hadn’t reported the assault yet because she hadn't had the opportunity to do so. Anaya also detailed that she was afraid of Gallegos as he has threatened her with knives and assaulted her in the past.

Officers saw redness and bruising on the left and right side of Anaya’s neck, the affidavit stated. There was also another small red mark on the back right side of her neck. The bruises were slightly dark which is consistent with Anaya’s statement that the assault happened about 21 hours prior.

Gallegos booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, jail records show. He has five bonds totaling $59,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning.