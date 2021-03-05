Man charged with assault in school pick-up line

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted another man with his pickup while they were waiting to pick up their children from elementary school.

Robert Steadham was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:22 p.m. March 3 near Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave., an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly made contact with the victim, identified as Anthony Smith, who was sitting in the north curb of the 1700 block of Douglas Drive. Smith was being medically treated by EMS.

Smith stated he was at Ireland Elementary to pick up his kid, the affidavit stated. He stated that he was attempting to get in the pickup line but had to make a turn-a-round due to the long line. Smith stated in order to make the turn he got in front of a Ford F-350.

The man reportedly occupying the F-350 was Steadham. Steadham got upset and confronted Smith as he thought that Smith was cutting the line.

Smith stated that Steadham went up to his vehicle and started to be verbally aggressive, the affidavit stated. Smith stated that his front passenger window was partially down and Steadham grabbed it and pulled it, which caused it to break. Smith stated that Steadham began to grab him by his jacket at which time he exited his vehicle.

Smith reportedly told officers that he attempted to stop Steadham from leaving by standing in front of the F-350. Smith stated that Steadham intentionally struck him with the most front part of his vehicle. Smith stated that as he was hit with the F-350 he fell to the ground.

Steadham stated that he was in line at the elementary school to pick up his daughter, the affidavit stated. Steadham stated that Smith was trying to cut in line and confronted him about it. Steadham admitted to breaking the window out of Smith’s vehicle. Steadham denied ever hitting Smith with his vehicle. Steadham stated that Smith fell to the ground by himself.

A witness, identified as Melissa Steen, reportedly told police that she was also in line to pick up her child. Steen stated that she was in the line in front of Steadham. Steen stated that she saw Smith attempt to cut in front of Steadham.

Steen stated she saw Steadham become verbally aggressive toward Smith, the affidavit stated. Steen stated that she saw Steadham exit his truck and intentionally break Smith’s window. Steen also stated that she saw Steadham throw Smith on the ground, got in his truck and ran him over. Smith denied getting thrown to the ground.

A second witness, identified as Celsa Sambrano, reportedly told police that she was also in the line to pick up her child. Sambrano stated she saw Smith get in front of Steadham nearly striking his truck. Sambrano stated that Steadham became verbally aggressive toward Smith. Sambrano also saw Steadham go to Smith’s car and break the front passenger window.

Sambrano also stated that she saw Smith try to stop Steadham from leaving by standing in front of the F-350, the affidavit stated. Sambrano stated Steadham intentionally struck Smith with the F-350, which caused Smith to fall to the ground.

Steadham was reportedly read his Miranda Rights to which he advised he understood and wished to speak with officers. Officers attempted to question Steadham about the incident, Steadham became uncooperative and the interview was stopped.

Officers saw that Smith’s right foot was swollen and bruised, the affidavit stated. Smith was also bleeding from an open wound to his right leg. All injuries were consistent to his story and the witness’s stories. Officers also saw broken glass near the area of Douglas Drive and Buffalo Avenue. Officers saw Smith’s right front passenger window to be broken and Smith stated it would cost him $400 to fix.

Steadham was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had two bonds totaling $30,500 and he posted bail on Thursday, jail records show.