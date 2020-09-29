Man charged with assault, choking pregnant ex-girlfriend

A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he assaulted and choked his ex-girlfriend who was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident, reports detail.

Gary Ray White was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony. He was also indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury for assault on a pregnant individual (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 8:02 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of Hendrick Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, Dianna Hernandez, reportedly told officers that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as White.

Hernandez stated she and White had an argument inside the listed residence, the affidavit stated. Hernandez stated White grabbed her right arm and pulled it behind her back and pushed her down on the bed and began to assault her by scratching on her stomach and biting her on the left cheek.

Officers reportedly saw red marks on Hernandez’s stomach and neck, which were consistent with her statement.

Hernandez continued to detail that she attempted to defend herself from White as she is seven months pregnant, the affidavit stated. Hernandez stated that White was able to roll her over on her back and placed both of his hands around her neck and throat and applied pressure to her neck and throat.

White reportedly impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood and air to Hernandez’s neck and throat. Hernandez stated she was unconscious for three minutes. Hernandez also stated she had a difficult time breathing when she regained consciousness. Hernandez stated White fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival.

White was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Saturday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.