  • September 29, 2020

Man charged with assault, choking pregnant ex-girlfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with assault, choking pregnant ex-girlfriend

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:49 am

Man charged with assault, choking pregnant ex-girlfriend oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he assaulted and choked his ex-girlfriend who was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident, reports detail.

Gary Ray White was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony. He was also indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury for assault on a pregnant individual (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 8:02 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of Hendrick Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, Dianna Hernandez, reportedly told officers that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as White.

Hernandez stated she and White had an argument inside the listed residence, the affidavit stated. Hernandez stated White grabbed her right arm and pulled it behind her back and pushed her down on the bed and began to assault her by scratching on her stomach and biting her on the left cheek.

Officers reportedly saw red marks on Hernandez’s stomach and neck, which were consistent with her statement.

Hernandez continued to detail that she attempted to defend herself from White as she is seven months pregnant, the affidavit stated. Hernandez stated that White was able to roll her over on her back and placed both of his hands around her neck and throat and applied pressure to her neck and throat.

White reportedly impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood and air to Hernandez’s neck and throat. Hernandez stated she was unconscious for three minutes. Hernandez also stated she had a difficult time breathing when she regained consciousness. Hernandez stated White fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival.

White was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Saturday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:49 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
75°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 54°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 54°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 53°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]