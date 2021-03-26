Man charged with armed robbery of pickup

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a man for his pickup at gunpoint.

William Bright was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree felony, evading arrest, class A misdemeanor, and false identification, class A misdemeanor. He was also charged with going off bond for failure to comply as he is required to annually register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.

Officers were dispatched at 4:06 p.m. March 24 to the 700 block of Amburgey Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Jorge Ochoa, reportedly told officers that his white 2013 Ford F-250 had been stolen at gunpoint. The pickup was found at the intersection of West First Street and Dotsy Avenue.

Officers found Bright at the intersection of Fourth Street and Golder Avenue wearing the brown backpack and a blue tank top that he was seen wearing in camera footage, the affidavit detailed.

When officers reportedly attempted to make contact with Bright, he took off running from uniformed officers. Officers caught Bright in the west alley of the 600 block of Bernice Avenue.

When officers attempted to ID Bright, he gave the name of “Will Brite” with the age of 32, the affidavit stated.

Bright was reportedly read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with officers. Bright stated that he ran from officers because he knew he had a warrant.

Bright was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has four bonds totaling $136,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.