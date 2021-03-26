  • March 26, 2021

Man charged with armed robbery of pickup - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with armed robbery of pickup

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 26, 2021 3:27 pm

Man charged with armed robbery of pickup oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a man for his pickup at gunpoint.

William Bright was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree felony, evading arrest, class A misdemeanor, and false identification, class A misdemeanor. He was also charged with going off bond for failure to comply as he is required to annually register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.

Officers were dispatched at 4:06 p.m. March 24 to the 700 block of Amburgey Avenue in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Jorge Ochoa, reportedly told officers that his white 2013 Ford F-250 had been stolen at gunpoint. The pickup was found at the intersection of West First Street and Dotsy Avenue.

Officers found Bright at the intersection of Fourth Street and Golder Avenue wearing the brown backpack and a blue tank top that he was seen wearing in camera footage, the affidavit detailed.

When officers reportedly attempted to make contact with Bright, he took off running from uniformed officers. Officers caught Bright in the west alley of the 600 block of Bernice Avenue.

When officers attempted to ID Bright, he gave the name of “Will Brite” with the age of 32, the affidavit stated.

Bright was reportedly read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with officers. Bright stated that he ran from officers because he knew he had a warrant.

Bright was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has four bonds totaling $136,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, March 26, 2021 3:27 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
82°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 82°/Low 45°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 44°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 53°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]