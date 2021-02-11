Man charged in stabbing

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed that a 21-year-old stabbed a 38-year-old man in the chest with a knife.

Luis Humberto Vasquez, 21, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The reported stabbing happened at 8:29 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 9400 block of Westridge Drive in West Odessa, the affidavit stated. Deputies arrived at 8:34 p.m. and apprehended Vasquez.

Investigation reportedly showed that Vasquez stabbed 38-year-old Martin Ramos Lenus in the chest with a knife, which caused serious bodily injury.

Vasquez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.