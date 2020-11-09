Man charged in shots fired, burglaries

The Odessa Police Department has reportedly made a fourth arrested in connection to a string of incidents which include a person being shot and multiple burglaries.

Dominic Flores, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree felony, two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony, two counts of deadly conduct, third-degree felony, evading arrest with motor vehicle, third-degree felony, and burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

As of 5:15 p.m., Flores was in intake at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. OPD also arrested three juveniles involved in the string of incidents.

OPD reportedly responded to a gunshot victim at 10:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Gila Road. Investigation showed that the victim was shot by unknown subjects and later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated via text message on Friday afternoon that the gunshot victim has been treated and released.

Police then responded to a robbery at 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Clements Street, the press release stated. There were no reports of any injuries.

At 10:51 p.m., police reportedly responded to shots fired at the Chaparral Village Apartments located at 1411 S. Grant Ave., which is less than half of a mile south of Clements Street.

Investigation showed that unknown subjects committed an auto burglary, the press release stated. When the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects, the suspects shot at the victim. The victim had no injuries as a result of the incident.

Police then reportedly responded to a home invasion at 12:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 10th Street. There were no reports of any injuries.