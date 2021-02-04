  • February 4, 2021

Man charged in fatal shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged in fatal shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 4, 2021 4:47 pm

Man charged in fatal shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly fatally shot a 38-year-old man in north Odessa.

Clinton Tyrone Saunders was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The Odessa Police Department responded to a shot fired call around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Ratliff Ridge Avenue, a press release detailed. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Castillo dead in the 1000 block of E. 90th Street.

Investigation reportedly showed that Saunders shot Castillo after a disturbance occurred.

Saunders was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. No bond has been set as of early Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Thursday, February 4, 2021 4:47 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
60°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: ENE at 12mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 35°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 45°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]