Man charged in fatal shooting

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly fatally shot a 38-year-old man in north Odessa.

Clinton Tyrone Saunders was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The Odessa Police Department responded to a shot fired call around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of Ratliff Ridge Avenue, a press release detailed. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Castillo dead in the 1000 block of E. 90th Street.

Investigation reportedly showed that Saunders shot Castillo after a disturbance occurred.

Saunders was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. No bond has been set as of early Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.