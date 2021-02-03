Man charged in fatal shooting

A 36-year old man was arrested after he reportedly fatally shot a 33-year-old man on the west side of Odessa.

Raymond Phillip Moseley, 36, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Officers responded to Medical Center Hospital at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday about a gunshot victim, an Odessa Police Department press release stated. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Justin Payne.

Officers reportedly made contact with Moseley. Investigation showed that Mosley shot Payne after a disturbance occurred in the area of Eighth Street and Harless Avenue. Payne was transported to MCH and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Moseley was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $150,000 and he was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail record show.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.