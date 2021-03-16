  • March 16, 2021

Man charged in death of wife

Man charged in death of wife

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:19 am

Man charged in death of wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of his wife.

Rito Suniga was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

ECSO deputies were dispatched at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020, in the 6700 block of N. Huber Avenue in reference to a residential fire involving a dead woman, the affidavit stated. The woman was identified as 52-year-old Terri Annette Suniga.

The residence was reportedly an RV with heavy fire damage mainly to the front part, which was almost completely destroyed.

While at the scene, Rito Suniga, the husband of the dead woman, made a blunt statement about the possibility of his wife having been locked inside the RV, the affidavit stated.

The Fire Marshals Office was reportedly contacted and during the investigation a part of the door frame in the ruble was found with a heavy duty metal latch and a heavy duty disc padlock attached still in the lock position to make sure the door wouldn’t be able to open from the inside.

During the investigation, Rito Suniga never showed any emotions for the death of his wife, and made inconsistent statements about the incident on occasions, which included a failed polygraph, the affidavit detailed.

Rito Suniga was also found to be in possession of his wife’s phone, which he claimed he never had. He also had a Masterlock key that matched a discus padlock identical to the one found at the scene, which he claimed he never had keys for.

Rito Suniga was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 12, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $600,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

