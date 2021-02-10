Man charged in connection with shooting

A 27-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot an 18-year-old man in the back and shot at an 18-year-old woman.

Ronnie Ortiz Jr., 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 10:09 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2300 block of W. 10th Street, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed. Officers also responded to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim, identified as an 18-year-old man.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur declined to provide the names to the Odessa American of the 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman involved in the aggravated assault. LeSueur said over the phone that it would be best to obtain that information through the probable cause affidavit. The Odessa American requested the full police report and probable cause affidavit from the City of Odessa at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Investigation reportedly showed that after a disturbance Floyd Gwin Park, Ortiz shot the 18-year-old man in the back and also shot at an 18-year-old woman. The 18-year-old male was transported to MCH with serious bodily injury, while the 18-year-old woman had no injuries.

Ortiz was located by Texas Department of Public Safety and he later admitted to shooting the 18-year-old man, the press release detailed.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.