  • February 10, 2021

Man charged in connection with shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged in connection with shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 4:56 pm

Man charged in connection with shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 27-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly shot an 18-year-old man in the back and shot at an 18-year-old woman.

Ronnie Ortiz Jr., 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 10:09 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2300 block of W. 10th Street, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed. Officers also responded to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim, identified as an 18-year-old man.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur declined to provide the names to the Odessa American of the 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman involved in the aggravated assault. LeSueur said over the phone that it would be best to obtain that information through the probable cause affidavit. The Odessa American requested the full police report and probable cause affidavit from the City of Odessa at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Investigation reportedly showed that after a disturbance Floyd Gwin Park, Ortiz shot the 18-year-old man in the back and also shot at an 18-year-old woman. The 18-year-old male was transported to MCH with serious bodily injury, while the 18-year-old woman had no injuries.

Ortiz was located by Texas Department of Public Safety and he later admitted to shooting the 18-year-old man, the press release detailed.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. He has two bonds totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 4:56 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
29°
Humidity: 95%
Winds: NE at 17mph
Feels Like: 17°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 45°/Low 25°
Light wintry mix early. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 27°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 38°/Low 21°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 31°/Low 17°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]