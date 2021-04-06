Man charged in connection to shooting threat

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill multiple people including Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Eduardo Rogoff was charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer, a third-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family member, a class A misdemeanor. He also has a charge of assault to family or household member with previous conviction (family violence), a third-degree felony, from Midland County.

The threats against Rogoff’s mother-in-law and ECSO deputies were reported on April 3 by 51-year-old Diana Rodriguez, an ECSO affidavit stated. Rodriguez identified Rogoff as her son-in-law of three years.

Rogoff reportedly threatened to kill Angelica Rodriguez and family members via phone calls and text messages that detailed “I’m gonna kill you” and “I’m gonna shoot up your house.”

Diana Rodriguez stated she was in fear of serious bodily injury as she stated that Rogoff did own and possess a handgun that he has displayed, the affidavit stated. Diana Rodriguez believed that Rogoff is capable of carrying out the threats.

While at the scene reviewing the messages on Diana Rodriguez’s phone sent by Rogoff, another text message reportedly came in that stated “tell the sheriff’s to pull up and I’ll kill them too.”

Deputies checked a known address in the 300 block of E. 38th Street where Rogoff was located in a vehicle that matched the description given by Rodriguez, the affidavit stated. Rogoff was located in a running vehicle with a loaded handgun next to him.

Rogoff was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had three bonds totaling $51,500 and posted bail on Tuesday morning, jail records show.