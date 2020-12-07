  • December 7, 2020

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting

Posted: Monday, December 7, 2020 9:46 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which includes the Odessa Police Department, arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting of a 31-year-old woman.

Damien Dubree Smith, 38, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur identified the 31-year-old woman as Crystal Araiza over the phone to the Odessa American on Monday night.

The reported fatal shooting happened at 2:21 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lauderdale Avenue, an OPD press release detailed. Officers found Araiza dead with a gunshot to the face.

Investigation reportedly showed that after a disturbance over money, Smith shot Araiza in the face and fled the scene before police arrived. Araiza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Smith in the 200 block of Hudson Avenue, the affidavit stated.

LeSueur said over the phone that Smith was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center shortly after 9 p.m. Monday evening. 

